Odisha: PM Modi bows down before Kamala Maharana in Kendrapada. Who is she?

PM Modi addressed election rallies in Mayurbhanj and Balasore Lok Sabha seats in Odisha on Wednesday.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Mayurbhanj (Odisha) Updated on: May 30, 2024 13:15 IST
PM Modi bows down before Kamala Maharana
Image Source : X PM Modi bows down before Kamala Maharana

PM Modi in Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday felicitated Kamala Maharana who was mentioned in the Prime Minister’s 98th edition of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on February 26 for her waste-to-wealth initiative. In emotional moment PM Modi during his rally in Kendrapada bowed down before Kamala Maharana.

Kamala Maharana, a 63-year-old woman of Odisha who got mentioned in the Prime Minister's 98th edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on February 26 for her waste-to-wealth initiative.

Kamala Maharana, best known as Kamala Mausi who lives in Gulnagar area of Kendrapara city, runs a women's self-help group (SHG). Her SHG group makes household articles from discarded milk pouches and other plastic materials. Prime Minister in his ‘Maan Ki Baat’ programme had highlighted Kamala Mausi's work, saying she has given a new dimension to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. During this programme, he called her his ‘sister.’

