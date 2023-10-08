Odisha govt approves Bhubaneswar metro rail project, CM Patnaik to lay foundation stone on Jan 1

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Bhubaneswar will get the metro rail soon.

Odisha will soon get metro rail as the construction work will begin next year. According to state officials, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone for the Bhubaneswar metro rail project on January 1, 2023. The work on the project will start soon and the target for completion is 48 months, officials said.

The metro rail project, from Trisulia Square to Bhubaneswar airport, will be on an elevated structure with 20 stations.

They said the state government approved metro's detailed project report (DPR) of over Rs 5,900 crore. The cost of the project will be borne by the state government, they added.

The CM approved the DPR while reviewing the status of Phase-I of the metro rail project.

The officials said, "The DPR has been approved at a total cost of Rs 5,929 crore, which will be fully borne by the state government."

Patnaik said the Bhubaneswar metro was a landmark project for Odisha.

It would further strengthen the public transport in the city and enable its economic growth, he asserted.

What is Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation?

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation is a fully owned entity of the Odisha government. The BMRC has been newly incorporated under the Companies Act. It has started functioning.

The officials said a high-level committee has also been constituted to oversee the expeditious engagement of an executing agency for the project.

