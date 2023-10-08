Air Force Day: 'India is proud of valour, commitment, dedication of IAF', PM Modi greets air warriors

Follow us on Image Source : AMIT SHAH (X) On this historic day, the Chief of Air Staff will unveil the new IAF ensign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted air warriors on Air Force Day. With sharing a video, PM Modi in his post said that the great service and sacrifice of air warriors ensure our skies are safe. He also asserted that India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force.

In a post on X, he shared a video montage on the Indian Air Force's valour. "Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe," the prime minister said in his post.

President Droupadi Murmu extends wishes on Air Force Day



Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), President Murmu also extended wishes on Air Force Day and said, "Greetings to all our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day! Our Air Force has been scaling greater heights. The nation is proud to have such a strong, courageous and dynamic Air Force which is always prepared to face challenges. I salute our inspiring heroes who not only protect the skies but also remain in the forefront for humanitarian assistance."

Wishes from Amit Shah

On this special occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the air warriors and said "with its wings of steel and the heart of courage, the Indian Air Force has fervently secured the nation's interests during war and peace."

"Greetings to the Air Force personnel on Indian Air Force Day. With its wings of steel and the heart of courage, the Indian Air Force has fervently secured the nation's interests during war and peace. On this auspicious occasion, I commemorate the invaluable service and the sacrifices made by them to protect the sovereignty of the nation." tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends wishes

"Greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of this amazing force. We are proud of our Air Warriors who play significant role in keeping India safe. The IAF today is lethal and formidable force, projecting its air power beyond boundaries." said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post.

