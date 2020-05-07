Odisha declares Ganjam COVID-19 hotspot after 7 new cases reported. Check new list of red, green, orange zones

Image Source : PTI Odisha declares Ganjam district COVID-19 hotspot

Odisha government on Thursday declared Ganjam district as COVID-19 red zone as seven fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the district. All the new patients had returned from Surat and are asymptomatic. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha has reached 219 while the number of active cases is 155. The coronavirus death toll in Odisha has is two, as of now.

Meanwhile, the state administration designated Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts as orange zones. Earlier, Ganjam was identified as a green zone as no new cases were found from the district for several days. As per the new list of coronavirus containment zones in Odisha, now there are 4 red zones, while 8 are orange zones and 18 green zones. Here is the new list of red, orange and green zones in Odisha:

Coronavirus Red Zones in Odisha

Ganjam

Jajapur

Bhadrak

Baleshwar

Coronavirus Orange Zones in Odisha

Jagatsinghapur

Mayurbhanj

Khordha

Sundargarh

Kendrapara

Koraput

Dhenkanal

Kalahandi

Coronavirus Green Zones in Odisha

Cuttack

Puri

Anugul

Balangir

Bargarh

Boudh

Deogarh

Gajapati

Jharsuguda

Kandhamal

Kendujhar

Malkangiri

Nabarangpur

Nayagarh

Nuapada

Rayagada

Sambalpur

Sonepur

