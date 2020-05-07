Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
  4. Odisha declares Ganjam COVID-19 hotspot after 7 new cases reported. Check new list of red, green, orange zones

Odisha government on Thursday declared Ganjam district as COVID-19 red zone while the state administration designated Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts as orange zones.

Bhubaneswar Updated on: May 07, 2020 20:13 IST
Odisha government on Thursday declared Ganjam district as COVID-19 red zone as seven fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the district. All the new patients had returned from Surat and are asymptomatic. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha has reached 219 while the number of active cases is 155. The coronavirus death toll in Odisha has is two, as of now.

Meanwhile, the state administration designated Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj districts as orange zones. Earlier, Ganjam was identified as a green zone as no new cases were found from the district for several days. As per the new list of coronavirus containment zones in Odisha, now there are 4 red zones, while 8 are orange zones and 18 green zones. Here is the new list of red, orange and green zones in Odisha:

Coronavirus Red Zones in Odisha

  • Ganjam
  • Jajapur
  • Bhadrak 
  • Baleshwar 

Coronavirus Orange Zones in Odisha

  • Jagatsinghapur
  • Mayurbhanj
  • Khordha 
  • Sundargarh 
  • Kendrapara 
  • Koraput 
  • Dhenkanal
  • Kalahandi  

Coronavirus Green Zones in Odisha

  • Cuttack 
  • Puri 
  • Anugul
  • Balangir 
  • Bargarh 
  • Boudh
  • Deogarh
  • Gajapati 
  • Jharsuguda 
  • Kandhamal
  • Kendujhar 
  • Malkangiri 
  • Nabarangpur
  • Nayagarh 
  • Nuapada
  • Rayagada 
  • Sambalpur 
  • Sonepur

