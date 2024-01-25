Follow us on Image Source : ODISHA CONGRESS (X) Odisha: Former BJD Minister Balabhadra Majhi joins Congress

Odisha news: Five-time MLA and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) minister Balabhadra Majhi has joined the Congress. Balabhadra joined the Congress at a function held at Bhawanipatna on Wednesday (January 24). Congress' Odisha-in-charge Ajoy Kumar, PCC President Sarat Pattanayak, former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das and other senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

Majhi was first elected to the Odisha Assembly from Narla in 1990 on a Janata Dal ticket. He was re-elected from Narla in 1995 and later from the Lanjigarh seat in 2000, 2004 and 2014.

After joining the grand old party, Majhi said, "I am a tribal leader. I was part of the team when the party (BJD) was formed. I could not meet my leader and an officer's permission was needed to meet the Chief Minister. As I did not get due respect, I had to quit BJD."

Ahead of the crucial 2024 elections, the Congress has revoked the suspension of senior leaders Mohammed Moquim and Chiranjib Biswal.

The expulsion of former legislator Krushna Chandra Sagaria has also been withdrawn by the Congress, the party said.

