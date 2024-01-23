FIR against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and others for violence, provocation & assault: Assam CM Himanta

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said an FIR has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others for allegedly engaging in violence, provocation, damaging public property and assault on police personnel.

"With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act," Biswa posted X.

The development came hours after Sarma posted a video clip in which some Congress workers are seen removing police barricades during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam stating Assam is a peaceful state and terming the act as “naxalite tactics”.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," his post on X read.

Sarma directed Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Gandhi for allegedly provoking a crowd to break barricades erected along a highway to prevent Congress leaders and supporters taking part in the Yatra from entering the main thoroughfares of Guwahati, the largest city of the state.

Gandhi is leading the Manipur-to-Mumbai Yatra, which entered Assam from Meghalaya on Tuesday for the second and final leg of its travel through the state. It will travel through Assam till Thursday.

"They are jumping up and down now, filing a case against me. The case shows the fear in their hearts. They are afraid as people of Assam are standing up as 'tufan' and 'andhi' (storm) against them," Gandhi said, addressing a public meeting at Goreimari in Barpeta district during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

He also criticised Sarma for a social media post in which the chief minister had made a "derogatory" statement about Dalits and backward castes.

"Your CM said Dalits and people belonging to backward castes are born to serve general castes. What can be more insulting for Dalits and backward castes? Why are you silent? "You should not be silent, you are being insulted. You should keep your words in front of the CM. I will do it. Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis, minorities are not less than anyone," he asserted.

