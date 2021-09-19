Daylight murder triggers tension in Odisha town

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE His condition was stated to be stable, hospital sources said. The killing is suspected to be the result of an old rivalry, police said. Following the incident, a mob set the house of the suspect on fire and blocked a road, demanding the police should hand him over to them.

A 42-year-old man was allegedly killed in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, provoking a mob to set the house of the murder suspect on fire, police said.

The incident happened in Khadala Street in Kodala town, around 40 km from Berhampur. Kalu Das was going to the market in the morning along with a few people when he was attacked by some men with a sharp weapon, police said.

They hacked Das to death and injured another person, police said. Das died on the spot, while the injured person was first admitted to the community health center (CHC) in the area and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, they said.

His condition was stated to be stable, hospital sources said. The killing is suspected to be the result of an old rivalry, police said. Following the incident, a mob set the house of the suspect on fire and blocked a road, demanding the police should hand him over to them.

The blaze was doused by fire and police personnel said Sub Divisional Police Officer Purushottampur Suryamani Pradhan. Those suspected to be involved in the murder were detained, while a search is on for those behind the arson, police said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said the situation was under control and one platoon (30 personnel) of force under the command of senior police officers was deployed to maintain peace in the area.

Officers from nearby police stations such as Khallikote, Purushottampur, and Kabisurya Nagar were in the area to prevent any further flare-up, he said. Patrolling was intensified in the nearby areas after the incident, he added.

