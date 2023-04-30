Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha: Curfew lifted from all areas of violence-hit Sambalpur | Details

Odisha : Amid no apprehension of a breach of peace and an improved law and order situation, the authority has withdrawn the curfew from all areas of violence-hit Sambalpur. However, restrictions on meetings and rallies will remain in force, as per the notification. To organise such events, written permission from the district administration will be required.

In view of the clash between two groups during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a curfew was imposed in six police station areas in Sambalpur City. The clash that broke out in mid of this month left several people and 10 police personnel injured. Whereas, many shops were set on fire.

The Sambalpur city witnessed two classes this month; one during the motorcycle procession on April 12 and another during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

As per a report of PTI, the administration was withdrawing the curfew in a phased manner, and the prohibitory orders were lifted from a few more areas on Saturday night, an official said.

Sixteen people, who were detained for spreading inflammatory messages on social media following the violence in the western Odisha city during the Hanuman Jayanti processions, were released, police said. They were released after being issued warnings and had given undertakings that they would not indulge in such activities in future.

Over 100 people were arrested by the district police for allegedly being involved in the violence. As per the latest updates, a four-member BJP MP team will visit the violence-hit areas on May 2.

