India TV-CNX Survey: OBCs and Dalits prefer Narendra Modi as PM, Rahul Gandhi distant second

An opinion poll survey was conducted by India TV-CNX to predict which leader is going to be the preferred choice for the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha elections 2024. Let's take a look.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The majority of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Dalit voters would prefer Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country once again while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a distant second choice, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

The survey predicts that 64 per cent of the OBC voters would want Narendra Modi as PM again, while Rahul Gandhi is a distant second choice for them at 15 per cent.

Speaking about Dalits, then according to the survey, 58 per cent of them will prefer Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country once again while 20 per cent may choose Rahul Gandhi. 

More to follow...

