India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: 64% OBCs want Narendra Modi, 15% Rahul, 3% Nitish as their next Prime Minister

A survey has been conducted to gauge the mood of the voters as to which political party they are likely to favour in next year's Lok Sabha elections after the findings of the caste-based census in Bihar.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2023 17:21 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bihar government has released the data of the recently conducted caste census in the state ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. According to the data announced by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, Bihar's total population stood at 13.07 crore out of which 36 per cent are Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), 27.13 per cent are Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Both EBCs and OBCs account for 63 per cent of the state's total population. The survey also found out that Yadavs, the sub-OBC group, is the largest in terms of population accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total share. The Dalits, which come under Scheduled Castes (SCs), account for 19.65 per cent, and the upper caste comprises of 15.52 per cent. Post this survey, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of the OBC voters to predict which leader they would like to see as their next Prime Minister. Let's take a look.

Live updates :Who will OBCs support in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

  • Oct 03, 2023 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    What are Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's chances?

    As per the survey, at least 15% want Rahul Gandhi and 5% want Akhilesh Yadav as Prime Minister.   

  • Oct 03, 2023 5:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Three per cent OBC voters want Nitish Kumar as their next Prime Minister

    According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, three per cent of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) voters would like to see Nitish Kumar as their next Prime Minister.

