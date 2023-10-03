India TV-CNX Survey: Forward Castes want Narendra Modi as PM, Muslims prefer Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Narendra Modi is the preferred choice for Prime Minister's post once again among the Forward Castes voters while Rahul Gandhi is the first choice of Muslims, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, predicts India TV-CNX opinion poll.

According to the survey, 70 per cent of Forward Castes voters want Narendra Modi as PM again while only 12 per cent of them would like to see Rahul Gandhi as their leader.

Speaking about other leaders, 6 per cent of them said they would like to see Arvind Kejriwal as the next Prime Minister, 4 per cent may choose Mamata Banerjee, and only 1 per supported Nitish Kumar.

Leader Forward Castes Muslims Narendra Modi 70% 3% Rahul Gandhi 12% 52% Mamata Banerjee 4% 8% Arvind Kejriwal 6% 14% Nitish Kumar 1% 6% Akhilesh Yadav - 8% Asaduddin Owaisi - 5%

Among the Muslim voters, Rahul Gandhi was the first choice for 52 per cent of the respondents, 14 per cent of them said they would want to see Arvind Kejriwal as their next PM, 8 per cent chose Akhilesh Yadav, 5 per cent supported AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and only 3 per cent wanted to see Narendra Modi as leader, according to the India TV-CNX opinion poll.

Overall, the survey predicted that 61 per cent of the voters want Narendra Modi as PM again. Among other choices, 21 per cent want Rahul Gandhi, 3 per cent each wanted Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, 2 per cent of them supported Nitish Kumar and Mayawati while 6 per cent wanted to see some other leader as the next PM.

The survey was conducted in 48 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states in the country after Bihar's caste census.

