Northeast Delhi violence: No change in board exams schedule for Tuesday, says CBSE

Amid tension in northeast Delhi over anti-CAA violence, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday clarifies that the CBSE class 12 examinations will be conducted as per the schedule tomorrow at 18 centres in western Delhi. As there are no centres in the rest of Delhi, no change in CBSE exams scheduled for tomorrow.

While speaking to media, CBSE Public Relation Officer, Rama Sharma stated, "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in the western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north-east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow."

# examtime: exams tomorrow only in western Delhi at 18 centres. No change in CBSE exams scheduled for tomorrow as there are no centres in rest of Delhi. — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 24, 2020

