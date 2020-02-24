Monday, February 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Northeast Delhi violence: No change in board exams schedule for Tuesday, says CBSE

Northeast Delhi violence: No change in board exams schedule for Tuesday, says CBSE

Amid tension in northeast Delhi over anti-CAA violence, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday clarifies that the CBSE class 12 examinations will be conducted as per the schedule tomorrow at 18 centres in western Delhi.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2020 22:51 IST
Northeast Delhi violence: No change in board exams schedule

Northeast Delhi violence: No change in board exams schedule for Tuesday, says CBSE

Amid tension in northeast Delhi over anti-CAA violence, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday clarifies that the CBSE class 12 examinations will be conducted as per the schedule tomorrow at 18 centres in western Delhi. As there are no centres in the rest of Delhi, no change in CBSE exams scheduled for tomorrow.

While speaking to media, CBSE Public Relation Officer, Rama Sharma stated, "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in the western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north-east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow."

ALSO READ | Section 144 in UP's Gautam Budh Nagar district for board exams

ALSO READ | Section 144 imposed in Noida in view of board exams!

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News