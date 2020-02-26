Image Source : FILE Police unable to control situation, army should be called in immediately: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that police is not able to control the ongoing violence in Northeast Delhi, or instill confidence in the people. He said the Army should be called in, and curfew should be imposed in all the affected areas immediately.

I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence



Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately



Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2020

In the meantime, Delhi High Court has issued notice to Delhi Police and asked senior officials to remain present in the court in connection with a petitions on violence in north-east Delhi.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 18 on Wednesday.

Communal violence in northeast Delhi escalated on Tuesday as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

Over 150 people have been injured in the clashes. The violence-hit areas continue to remain tense this morning, with police and paramilitary personnel on the ground. Late last night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas affected by the violence and met with top police officers. Doval visited areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk to take stock of the law and order situation.

The Cabinet Committee on Security - the final decision-making body on matters related to country's security - will meet today to discuss the violence in the capital.

The violence, which left neighbourhoods looking as though it was a war zone, also led to the postponement of CBSE board exams to be held in affected areas on Wednesday.