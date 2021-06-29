Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida: No Covid vaccination at govt centres tomorrow

All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for Wednesday at government-run centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been deferred to July 6, officials said on Tuesday. The decision to cancel all vaccinations, including Covishield and Covaxin doses, has been taken duo to "unavoidable" reasons, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said.

The order does not apply to private facilities, he added.

