Will there be another lockdown from September 25? Here's what Centre says

Image Source : PTI Another lockdown will not be imposed from Sept 25

Reports of a nationwide lockdown set to be imposed from September 25 have been refuted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). On Monday, the PIB said no lockdown will be imposed from September 25 onwards and cinema halls will not be reopening from October 1. An order stating that the National Disaster Management Authority and Planning Commission have "directed the Prime Minister Office" to impose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days from September 25, was doing rounds on social media.

Calling it fake, PIB stated, "Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown."

Amid a sea of fake news circulating on the Internet, another media report was allegedly doing rounds about re-opening of cinema halls.

Debunking the fake news, the Bureau clarified, "Claim: Media report has claimed that the Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet."

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines had directed that cinema halls will remain closed.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage