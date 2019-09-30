Image Source : PTI No leave for government officials in view of heavy rains: Yogi Adityanath

No government official in UP will be granted leave in view of the incessant rain which has claimed 93 lives since Thursday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

According to a government report, 14 people lost their lives on Sunday, 25 on Saturday while 54 had died in the two days before that.

"Immediate provisions should be made to pump out water from the flooded areas, and relief material should be provided to people affected by flood. In view of the incessant rain, no official will be granted leave," a government statement said quoting Adityanath.

He said relief work should be accelerated, ensuring no shortage of food material in the flood-affected areas.

The chief minister directed that affected families should be immediately given the financial assistance in case of death of kin.

The officials have also been directed to undertake tour of their districts, and make necessary arrangements on the spot to tackle any emergency situation, the statement said.