Image Source : PTI (FILE) Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police files chargesheet against foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat (File image taken outside NIzamuddin Markaz)

Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday filed chargesheet against foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat who had come for the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi in the month of March. Those chargesheeted on Thursday include Jamaat members from Malaysia, Indonesia and Kyrghyzstan. 12 charge sheets have been filed against 541 Tablighi Jamaat members. The chargesheets have a whopping 12 thousand 339 pages

The Jamaatis have been charge-sheeted under sections of Foreigners Act, Epidemic Disease Act and Disaster Act.

The religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz proved to be a major hotspot of coronavirus as infected Jamaatis travelled to different parts of India and even of the world, possibly spreading the infection there. There was a notable spike in number of coronavirus cases in the area Jamaatis travelled to.

Previously on Wednesday, 292 Jamaatis of 14 countries were chargesheeted by Delhi Police. This particular group included members from countries like Mali, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Tanzania in addition to Djibouti, Myanmar, UK and Australia among others.

On Tuesday, 82 Jamaatis belonging to 20 countries were chargesheeted by the Delhi Police. This group included members of Tablighi Jamaat from 20 countries.

Till date, chargesheets have been filed against 915 foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat in connection with Nizamuddin Markaz issue. The chargesheets mention Markaz management's role in exacerbating the issue. The chargesheets mention Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat

Many jamaatis have said during interrogation that Maulana Saad told them to stay in Markaz after March 20.

