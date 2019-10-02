Is Patna flood the only problem we have? Nitish Kumar fumes over media questions

Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar faces protest over Patna floods

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday lost his cool after he was questioned over flood situation in Patna. Responding to the question, an agitated Kumar said floods are happening in other parts of the country and the US as well. The chief minister later faced stiff protests over his response over the question put by journalists.

"I am asking in how many parts of the country and across the world have there been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America?," Nitish Kumar said as he was quizzed during his surveying of flood-affected localities in Patna.

#WATCH Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after visiting flood-affected areas in Patna: I am asking in how many parts of the country & across the world, there have been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem we have? What happened in America? #BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/9XfNcuZr0H — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

Nitish Kumar had surveyed the Shri Krishna Memorial auditorium which has been converted into a storehouse for relief material.

His deputy Sushil Kumar Modi inspected the sump houses which are working overtime to flush out waters from the inundated localities.

A few days ago Sushil Modi was rescued from his house after being stranded in the heavy floods that have submerged large parts of Patna.

Death toll in the Bihar's rain-related disasters on Tuesday mounted to 30 even as relief and rescue operations gathered momentum with improved weather conditions and assistance commissioned by the Centre.

In Nawada district, bodies of two young men who were swept by strong current in a river two days ago were fished out by personnel involved in rescue operations Tuesday morning, official sources said.

Residents of marooned Patna localities like Hanuman Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and Kankar Bagh woke up to roars of Indian Air Force helicopters hovering in the sky with food and other relief material.

