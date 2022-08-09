Nitish Kumar ends ties with BJP again: How SP, TMC, other regional parties react

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav interacts with the media after meeting Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Highlights No ally can safeguard its identity in saffron camp, says TMC

Congress said it will support any non-BJP government in Bihar

Vision to fight BJP at national level has gained momentum, says DMK

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U). Kumar is set to take oath once again as CM tomorrow at 4 pm tomorrow, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties. After meeting Chauhan, Kumar went to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. As Nitish Kumar ditched BJP once again, here's how other regional parties reacted to the big political development.

No ally can safeguard its identity in saffron camp, says TMC

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quitting the BJP-led NDA and said no ally can safeguard its identity in the saffron camp as BJP with its "grab all politics" does not believe in the existence of regional parties.

On a day of fast-moving political developments, Nitish Kumar, who leads JD(U) split with his ally, the BJP for the second time in eight years and submitted his resignation as the NDA chief minister and is likely to form a new government with the support of RJD, Congress and Left Parties.

"No political party in NDA is safe with an alliance partner like the BJP. The BJP does not believe in smaller or regional parties' existence. Its policy ensures the wiping out of regional parties even if they are their allies. Such a development was waiting to happen," TMC chief national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said.

TMC, he said, is keeping a close watch on the political situation in the neighbouring state.

"We don't have any political or organisational presence in Bihar. But if BJP is defeated in Bihar then the people of West Bengal will indeed be very happy," he said.

Referring to the change of guard in Maharashtra, Ray said BJP's "grab all politics" will be the reason for its "doom in the coming days.

Congress said it will support any non-BJP government in Bihar

The Congress said it will support any non-BJP government in Bihar to help strengthen secular forces amid hectic political activity in the state where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ended JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP.

Sources said the Congress, which has 19 legislators in the Bihar Assembly, will go by what the RJD decides and its presence will help strengthen the coalition.

They added that like in Maharashtra where the Congress helped stitch together the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government by supporting the Shiv Sena which was ideologically different from it, it could align with Kumar who has remained with them in the past.

"Ours is an ideological battle and we are not fighting for power. The Congress will support any non-BJP government and help strengthen secular forces," Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar said.

"Because Nitish Kumar is leaving the BJP and coming over, we will support him," he said, adding whatever steps are needed to strengthen secular forces and defeat the communal forces the grand old party will take.

Vision to fight BJP at national level has gained momentum: DMK

The ruling DMK on Tuesday said its president M K Stalin's vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

To take on the Saffron party at the Centre, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said that his party president M K Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had batted for opposition parties to join hands, well ahead of the Presidential election held last month.

This vision of his party chief to fight the BJP nationally, has now gained momentum and it would pick up more traction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharathi told PTI

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as NDA Chief Minister to stake claim to form a new government after being unanimously declared the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance.

Apparently, the DMK leader indicated that such mobilization of anti-BJP forces would eventually dislodge the Saffron party from the seat of power at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Tejashwi Yadav on renewed alliance with Nitish Kumar: 'BJP destroys parties with whom it forms an alliance'

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar's unique record: To take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time in 22 years

Latest India News