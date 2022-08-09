Tejashwi Yadav on renewed alliance with Nitish Kumar: 'BJP destroys parties with whom it forms an alliance'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar with Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar political crisis: Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the party of 'destroying its ally' and asserted that it is left 'all alone' in the eastern state. Ex-CM Nitish Kumar earlier in the day ended the alliance with the BJP and renewed its ties with RJD and other parties of Mahagatbandhan.

Addressing a joint presser with Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi after meeting Governor said, "JP Nadda said they'll end regional parties. BJP knows only to intimidate & buy people. All of us wanted the BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped 'Rath' of Advaniji, we won't relent at any cost."

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as “NDA’s Chief Minister” to stake claim to form a new government after being declared, unanimously, the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance. Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of MPs and MLAs of his JD(U) where ally BJP was accused of “backstabbing”.

In a day of fast-moving political developments, Bihar’s mercurial leader Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan, first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led `Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) to stake claim for the top job in the state once again.

His move which was a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA, left ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years.

