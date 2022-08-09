Nitish Kumar's unique record: To take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time in 22 years

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JDU chief Nitish Kumar

Highlights Mann appealed to the people to hoist saffron flags and Nishan Sahib on their houses on Aug 14, 15

Mann's statement on flags has evoked strong reactions from different political parties

The Nishan Sahib flag is a symbol of Sikh religion

Bihar political crisis: Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as Chief Minister again, after breaking ties with the BJP saying many things happened between the alliance which will be told later. Nitish is once again set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister with the support of RJD and Congress, once again coming back with the Mahagathbandhan. Nitish Kumar who has been infamous for leaving one alliance for another has been accused by the BJP for having aspirations of becoming Prime Minister as the reason for breaking the alliance. The BJP said that it followed the dharma of the alliance and didn't break it. Despite ups and downs during his political career, Nitish Kumar is all set to form a unique record as he's expected to take oath as Chief Minister for the 8th time.

First: March, 2000

Second: November, 2005

Third: November, 2010

Fourth: February, 2015

Fifth: November, 2015

Sixth: July, 2017

Seventh: November, 2020

Eighth: 10, August, 2022 (Likely)

The BJP further hit out at the JD(U) saying it betrayed the mandate of the people.

Speaking to India TV, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the mandate in Bihar was for PM Modi. Nitish Kumar won in 2019, 2020 on the face of PM Modi and now he betrayed the mandate of the people. It's not a setback for the BJP.

"People voted for the very same alliance during the state polls that have been formed now. The previous govt (BJP-JDU govt) was not as per the mandate of the people, it's only now that the state govt will be as per the people's mandate," RJD leader Sharad Yadav said.

Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).

Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties.

After meeting Chauhan, Kumar went to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar ditches BJP again as JD-U joins RJD, Congress' Mahagathbandhan

ALSO READ | Bihar political crisis: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav eyes big, says, 'After Bihar, next stop Delhi'

Latest India News