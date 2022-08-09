Bihar political crisis: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav eyes big, says, 'After Bihar, next stop Delhi'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar political crisis: Amid hectic political moves in Bihar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said it is time to 'eye big'. At a time when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces the end of the coalition with the BJP in the state, junior Yadav, who might get Home ministry in the new Bihar Cabinet said 'it is time for a regime change in Delhi.'

"After Bihar, change of power has to be done in Delhi," Tejashwi reportedly said during the marathon meeting of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, comprising the Left and the Congress, that took place at Rabri Devi’s house, across the street from the chief minister’s residence where all the MLAs are said to have signed a letter of support to Kumar.

CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday morning sent BJP on the edge after he decided to end the 5-year-old alliance. Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) have been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme.

Latest India News