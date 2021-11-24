Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone of 25 National Highway projects in Jammu and Kashmir today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone of National Highway projects in Jammu today.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for 25 National Highway projects of total length 257 km with an investment of Rs 11,721 crores in Jammu on Wednesday.

As per an official statement released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir valley.

These are strategically important for swift movement of defence forces along with agricultural, industrial and socio-economic progress of the region, the ministry said.

It further stated that the projects will connect all major roads leading to various district headquarters and will help in the generation of employment and self-employment opportunities.

"The projects will involve Rehabilitation and upgradation of some sections, construction of Viaduct and tunnel and Rectification of black spots," the ministry said.

(With ANI inputs)

