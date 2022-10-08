Finance Minsister Nirmala Sitharaman buys vegetables from market, interacts with vendors in Chennai | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @NSITHARAMAN While interacting with the vendors, Sitharaman asked them about the difficulties they experienced.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a break from her packed schedule in Chennai and was seen stopping at the Mylapore vegetable market in Chennai on Saturday.

She interacted with the vendors and even bought vegetables from them. While interacting with the vendors she asked them about the difficulties they experienced.

Image Source : @NSITHARAMANIndia's retail inflation rose to 7 percent in August from 6.71 percent in July and this was due to higher food prices.

The Finance Minister's office shared the video of her interaction on Twitter with the caption, "During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables".

Meanwhile, inflation in India has been on the rise consistently for the past several months and various reasons can be attributed to it such as soaring food and oil prices, among others.

India's retail inflation rose to 7 percent in August from 6.71 percent in July and this was due to higher food prices. In fact, retail inflation has been beyond the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance limit of 6 percent for eight months in a row.

ALSO READ | Nirmala Sitharaman pulls up Collector in Telangana; KTR says 'appalled' | Video

ALSO READ | No question of India getting into recession: Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha | 10 points

Latest India News