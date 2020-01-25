Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
Nirbhaya Case: Mukesh Kumar moves SC against rejection of mercy plea by President of India

Mukesh Kumar, a convict in Nirbhaya case, has moved the Supreme Court against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President of India. Vrinda Grover, lawyer for Mukesh Kumar Singh, said that she has approached the SC against President Ram Nath Kovind's rejection of Mukesh's mercy plea.

New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2020 14:47 IST
One of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial review of the rejection of mercy petition by the President.

The petition has been filed by convict Mukesh Kumar whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

"A petition has been filed under Article 32 for judicial review of the manner of rejection of the mercy petition in terms of the judgement of Supreme Court in Shatrughan Chauhan case," advocate Vrinda Grover, who is representing Kumar, told PTI.

 

 

