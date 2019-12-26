Image Source : FILE NIA searches RTI activist Akhil Gogoi's house in Guwahati

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested earlier this month, in Guwahati, officials said. The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader, whose custody is slated to end on Friday, was booked by the agency under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act.

Gogoi, who spoke in one particular meeting organized by the citizens' forum, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The activist, who gives advice to various farmer organisations, was earlier booked by the Assam Police on charges of sedition framed against him.

