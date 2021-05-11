Tuesday, May 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, Latest Updates May 11 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News, Latest Updates May 11 | LIVE

As India grapples with the savage second wave of coronavirus, authorities have a herculean task in hands to break the chain of the deadly infection and save people's lives. Stay tuned to India TV for commendable stories of India's war against the pandemic.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2021 6:06 IST
Breaking
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 159 million, including more than 3,317,332 fatalities. More than 1,37,250,978 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

 

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News

X