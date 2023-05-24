'Their hypocrisy knows no bounds': NDA condemns decision of 19 Oppn parties to boycott New Parliament opening

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO New Parliament Building (Representational image)

New Parliament Opening: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday unequivocally condemned the decision of 19 political parties to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28. In a statement, it said, "This act is not merely disrespectful, it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation." The entire controversy over the opening of the new Parliament is that the Opposition does not want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new building as they demand that the President of India should be given this honour. While 19 parties have boycotted the inauguration, some parties have welcomed the opening of the new Parliament and confirmed that they will attend the ceremony.

Slamming the Opposition parties that are going to boycott the inauguration, NDA said, "The audacity of these opposition parties to preach about parliamentary decency and constitutional values is, in the light of their actions, nothing short of laughable." "Their hypocrisy knows no bounds – they boycotted the special GST session presided over by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee; skipped the ceremony when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, and even extended a late courtesy call to Ramnath Kovind upon his election as President. Further, the disrespect shown towards our current President, Droupadi Murmu, is a new low in political discourse. The staunch opposition to her candidature is not just an insult to her but a direct affront to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of our nation," the NDA statement reads. "It is painfully apparent that the Opposition shuns Parliament because it represents the will of the people - a will that has repeatedly rejected their antiquated and self-serving politics. Their preference for semi-monarchic governments and family-run parties shows an aversion to vibrant democracy, an ideology incongruent with the ethos of our nation," the statement reads. The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the parties that are going to boycott the new Parliament opening by PM Modi on May 28. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM have also announced that they will boycott the event. Whereas, YSRCP led by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it will attend the inauguration. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also confirmed that it will take part in the inauguration ceremony. In a statement, BJP said, Both institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the constitution of India. Their authority and stature should always be safeguarded. BJD believes that these constitutional institutions should be above any issue which may affect their sanctity and honour. Such issues can always be debated later in the august house. Hence the BJP shall be a part of this momentous occasion. Lashing out at the Oppn, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "At this point of time, if this is the pettiness with which parties will be thinking, I don't think that is the right way to go and they must reflect on that." The decision taken by the opposition shows that they do not have faith in democracy. It is not just the building of India's Lok Sabha, it is the building of strength of New India. Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe building in 1975, Rajiv Gandhi did the Bhoomi Pujan of the Parliament Library. Was it anti-democratic, asked Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

