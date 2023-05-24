After Congress, AAP, now RJD, DMK to also boycott inauguration ceremony of new Parliament building on May 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE PHOTO The statue of Mahatma Gandhi being relocated in between Gate No 2 and 3 of Parliament House for the ongoing construction of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi.

RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), DMK and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) on Wednesday announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28. The TMC, the CPI and the AAP had on Tuesday announced they will skip the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28 and more opposition parties including the Congress are likely to join them.

OPINION | NEW PARLIAMENT: ALL SHOULD WELCOME

Amid demands from the opposition that the president should inaugurate the new building, leaders of like-minded opposition parties deliberated on the issue and a joint statement by the floor leaders on a united boycott of the event may be issued soon, sources said.

Talking about the boycott and calling out for a course correction, RJD leader Manoj Jha said that the boycott is a message from a 'united Opposition' that PM Modi inaugurating the new parliament building is against the Constitution of India. "President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new Parliament."

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said, "All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May and we will also do the same."

