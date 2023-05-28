Follow us on Image Source : @RJDFORINDIA/TWITTER RJD compares new Parliament building with coffin, BJP calls it ‘treason’

New Parliament building inauguration : As the new Parliament building is inaugurated today by the Central government, Rashtriya Janta Dal compared it to a coffin while several opposition leaders raised their concerns over the ceremony. Leaders like Supriya Sule, Asaduddin Owaisi among others condemned the lack of opposition present during the launch of the new building.

Meanwhile, PM Modi unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He installed the scared 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. He was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before its installed in the new Parliament building. The ceremony began with traditional early morning havan and multi-faith prayers. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present with along with PM Modi during the pooja.

Opposition reacts to the inauguration of the new Parliament building

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on ruling party on Twitter. He presented a list of important decisions taken on this day (May 28). Attacking the Centre over the new Parliament building, he wrote, "The President, who is the first tribal to hold the post, is not being allowed to perform his constitutional duties. She was not allowed to inaugurate the new Parliament House in 2023."

Some others condemned the launch of the new building as well. MP Supriya Sule condemned the celebration in the national capital. She said, "It means there is no democracy in the country."

