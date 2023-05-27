Saturday, May 27, 2023
     
New Parliament will keep working to fulfil people’s aspirations with more vigour: PM Modi | LIVE UPDATES

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2023 13:41 IST
New Parliament building inauguration | LIVE

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28. The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. In the case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. The new building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament while 20 Opposition parties including Congress, AAP and TMC have decided to boycott the event. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.

Live updates :New Parliament building inauguration

  • May 27, 2023 1:39 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Opposition should praise government to build new Parliament in record time: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the opposition should praise the government to build the new Parliament in record time. "I would surely attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building if I was in Delhi. The opposition should praise the government to build the new Parliament in record time, whereas they are criticising the govt. I am strictly against the opposition boycotting this," said Azad.

  • May 27, 2023 1:38 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What was the need for a new Parliament: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slammed the central government and also questioned the need for a new Parliament. "What was the need for a new Parliament? The earlier building was a historic one. I have repeatedly said that the people in power will change the history of this country. There was no sense to attend the NITI Aayog meeting today and also the inauguration of the new Parliament building tomorrow," he said.

     

     

  • May 27, 2023 1:35 PM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    First glimpse of what the new Parliament looks like

    PM Modi shared the first glimpse of the new Parliament building and said that it will make every Indian proud. “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride,” tweeted PM Modi.

