New Parliament will keep working to fulfil people’s aspirations with more vigour: PM Modi | LIVE UPDATES

New Parliament building inauguration LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28. The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. In the case of a joint sitting of both Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. The new building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament while 20 Opposition parties including Congress, AAP and TMC have decided to boycott the event. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.

