Delhi: Several inmates injured in scuffle inside Tihar jail number 4

Several inmates were injured when a clash broke out between them inside jail number 4 of the Tihar prison in New Delhi, officials said on Sunday. According to a senior jail official, the incident occurred on Saturday at around 12.30 pm. "From 12 pm to 3 pm daily, we put inmates back into the barracks. On Saturday, one inmate was not ready to go inside and he instigated fellow inmates, following which a scuffle broke between them," the jail official said.

"Two inmates got seriously injured and were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. They returned to Tihar after treatment," the official said, adding that around 10 to 12 inmates got minor injuries during the clash.

