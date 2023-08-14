PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India's partition on Monday, Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) he also recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.

This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tributes to them. Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

"Partition Remembrance Day is an occasion to reverently remember those Indians whose lives were sacrificed in the partition of the country. Along with this, this day also reminds us of the suffering and struggle of those who were forced to bear the brunt of displacement. I salute all such people," his post read.

PM Modi urged people to put tricolour as social media profile picture

PM Modi on Sunday morning urged the people to extend support to the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) he encouraged people to change the profile picture of their social media accounts to the tricolour in the spirit of the campaign. PM Modi also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the national flag.

"In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,' he said.

He earlier urged people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi urged people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here. harghartiranga.com,' he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges people to put tricolour as social media profile picture

ALSO READ | PM Modi urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15

Latest India News