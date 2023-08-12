PM Modi urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Har Ghar Tirange movement: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here. harghartiranga.com,' he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally of MPs in Delhi. The rally began from Pragati Maidan and culminated at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium after passing through the India Gate circle.

According to news reports, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi this year, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release on Friday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Delhi police have stepped up checks, and security measures across the National Capital, police officials said on Friday.

(with inputs from agencies)

