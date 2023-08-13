Independence Day 2023: PM Modi urges people to put tricolour as social media profile picture

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning urged the people to extend support to the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) he encouraged people to change the profile picture of their social media accounts to the tricolour in the spirit of the campaign. PM Modi also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the national flag.

"In the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us,' he said.

He earlier urged people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi urged people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity.

"Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here. harghartiranga.com,' he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Preparation for the 77th Independence Day celebration

The preparation for the 77th Independence Day celebration is in full swing. Ahead of the celebration, a full dress rehearsal of different armed forces is underway at Red Fort in Delhi. In view of this, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for August 13 to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the national capital.

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2023: Full dress rehearsal underway, security beefed up in national capital | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Independence Day 2023: Know about celebrations, special guests and ceremonial salute at Red Fort

Latest India News