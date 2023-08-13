Independence Day 2023: Full dress rehearsal underway, security beefed up in national capital | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Full dress rehearsal underway

Independence Day 2023: The preparation for the 77th Independence Day celebration is in full swing. Ahead of the celebration, a full dress rehearsal of different armed forces is underway at Red Fort in Delhi. In view of this, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory for August 13 to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the national capital.

Traffic Advisory for today

Delhi Police has put up stringent security arrangements and intensified patrolling and checking of vehicles. According to the advisory of the Delhi Traffic Police, eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 11 am on Sunday.

Vehicles that do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

Traffic diverted between North-South Delhi

Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa will have to take alternative routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road -- under AIIMS Flyover, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc. and vice versa, it said, adding that Old Iron bridge and Geeta Colony bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

Goods vehicles prohibited August 12-13 on Nizamuddin bridge

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will be prohibited from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13. Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory said.

City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes.

These buses may use G T Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24, it said.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of the Independence Day function.

