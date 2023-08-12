Independence Day 2023: Delhi Metro services to start early on August 15, no parking facility at stations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Metro services to start early on Independence Day

In order to facilitate passengers attending the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Delhi Metro services will begin early on August 15. In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that parking facilities will not be available at all the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on Monday till 2 pm on Tuesday in view of the security measures taken for the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

However, according to DMRC officials, the Metro train services will operate on Monday as per the regular schedule.

"To facilitate the passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August, the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5 am from all terminal stations," the DMRC statement said. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the metro lines till 6 am, after which the trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day, it added.

Traffic advisory for I-Day dress rehearsal

In order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday also issued an advisory for the complete dress rehearsal for the Independence Day function on August 13.

Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 11 am on Sunday, according to the advisory.

Vehicles that do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

