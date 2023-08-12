Delhi Police arrests man with 21 pistols ahead of Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Man held with 21 pistols in Delhi

A 32-year-old man has been arrested with as many as 21 pistols in Delhi on Saturday, ahead of Independence Day. The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested the man who has been identified as Lal Singh Chadhar - a resident of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, he used to supply illegal weapons in Delhi-NCR after procuring them from Burhanpur in his home state. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that the police got information on August 4 that Chadhar has planned to deliver a consignment to one of his contacts near the Gandhi Museum on Ring Road.

He borrowed money from a friend to pay for the weapons and mortgaged his wife's valuables, the police said. They added that he bought the pistol for Rs 7,000 and sold it for about Rs 30,000.

Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day.

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," police posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Independence Day will be celebrated on August 15 during which the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort.

