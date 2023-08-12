Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of dress rehearsal on Aug 13 | Check routes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of dress rehearsal on August 13

Independence Day 2023 : The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the full dress rehearsal for Independence Day on August 13 (Sunday) to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Some roads are to remain shut off for the public while some routes may be diverted. Public transport may also be affected due to rehearsal.

Routes closed off for public

According to the advisory, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will remain closed for the public from 4 am to 11 am on Sunday.

Vehicles that do not have parking labels for the rehearsal may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

Traffic diverted between North-South Delhi

Commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice-versa will have to take alternative routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road -- under AIIMS Flyover, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc. and vice versa, it said, adding that Old Iron bridge and Geeta Colony bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed.

Goods vehicles prohibited August 12-13 on Nizamuddin bridge

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will be prohibited from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13. Interstate buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory said.

City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road and take alternative routes. These buses may use G T Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24, it said. Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted. Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of the Independence Day function.

