Independence Day 2023: Why is Tricolour 'hoisted' on August 15 but 'unfurled' on January 26?

Independence Day 2023 : India is looking forward to celebrating its 76th Independence Day on August 15, the day marking the country's freedom from the British empire, with enthusiasm and fervour. The celebrations will begin with the hoisting of the tricolour by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort. Interestingly, the national flag is unfurled by the President on Republic Day.

Here is a list of differences between 'hoisting' and 'unfurling' of the tricolour:

Position of 'National Flag':

On August 15 (Independence Day), the tricolour is tied and sits at the bottom of the pole. The Prime Minister then raises (pull) it up and hoists it with the aim to honour the historical event of Independence Day. This is an act that signified the country attaining freedom from the British Raj and thus establishing its independent identity.

While, on the occasion of Republic Day (January 26), the national flag remains closed and tied up on the top of the pole, which is then unfurled without pulling it up to mark the formal adoption of the Indian Constitution. Since India achieved independence before the first Republic Day was celebrated, the unfurling of the flag signified that India was already a free country.

Who holds the power to 'hoist' or 'unfurl' the tricolour?:

There was no official President of India for the first Independence Day and at the time, Lord Mountbatten served as the Governor General of India, a position similar to the President. However, since a coloniser couldn't be trusted with hoisting the flag of the independent nation, it was done by the then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

However, by the time India celebrated its first Republic Day Dr Rajendra Prasad had been appointed as the first President of India. So, he unfurled the flag on January 26, 1950. Since then, every year, the President of India unfurls the flag on Republic Day.

Where does the celebration take place i.e, location of the event:

On Independence day, flag hoisting takes place at the Red Fort in New Delhi. The Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of 'Lal Quila'.

While on Republic Day the celebratory event takes place at the Rajpath in the national capital. The President unfurls the flag at the Rajpath.

What activities are held on 'Independence' and 'Republic Day':

On August 15, flag hoisting ceremony takes place in the national capital followed by the PM's address to the nation.

Whereas, on Republic Day, march by the three Indian security forces (Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force), tableau of all the states and Union Territories are generally taken out for parade at the Rajpath.

