Independence Day 2023: Inspirational quotes by freedom fighters to recall on August 15

India will celebrate its 77th Independence from British rule on August 15, 2023. The day is observed as a national holiday and is celebrated across the nation by hoisting the national flag. The Prime Minister of India also hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and the event also consists of several cultural programmes. India achieved Independence from the British after a long and hard struggle by our freedom fighters and for years their words have inspired us.

Here's some of the inspirational quotes by our freedom fighters

“Freedom is never dear at any price, it is the breathe of life. What would a man pay for living?” - Mahatma Gandhi

“Forget not the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

''Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err and even to sin.'' - Mahatma Gandhi

''It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.'' - Bhagat Singh

''The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India.'' - Lala Lajpat Rai

''If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth if it is not of service to the motherland?'' - Chandra Shekhar Azad

''Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.'' - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

''Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai.'' - Ramprasad Bismil

''The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.'' - Bhagat Singh

