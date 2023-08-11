Planning to visit Wagah Border on Independence Day? Check ticket prices, how to reach and other details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Wagah Border on Independence Day

The first association made with Amritsar in Punjab is with the Golden Temple. But there is more to this colourful city. From Jallianwala Bagh and Golden Temple to the famous eateries around the place, Amritsar is home to histories from different eras. One of the famous partition archives, the Wagah Border here is a must-visit. It is one of those borders that has witnessed the partition, seeing people come and go from one country to another.

The Attari-Wagah Border always see historic and jubilant celebrations on Independence Day. The place echoes with slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Hindustan Zindabad.

There is no price to see the ceremony. One should submit a handwritten application and submit it to BSF with ID proof of the person attending the Wagah-Attari Border Retreat Ceremony.

It is an age-old ceremony followed judiciously by the Indian Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers since 1959. It is a vibrant and elaborate event that depicts the harmony between the two nations. This ceremony takes place at the gates of the two nations that connect and divides us. Just two hours prior to the sunset, the Beating Retreat and the Lowering of Flags are witnessed by a large audience every day.

How to reach Wagah-Attari Border?

In a bid to reach the Wagah-Attari Border, one should go to Amritsar first. You can hire shared a cab from the Golden Temple gate to reach the Wagah-Attari Border. While the cab services run regularly, the fare varies between Rs 100 and Rs 120 for a one-way ride to the Wagah-Attari Border.

The visitor should reach an ideal time before 3:00 in the afternoon so that you have enough time on hand to go through the security checks and deposit baggage before choosing an ideal seat.

All about Wagah Border

Wagah is a small village in the Wagah zone of Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan. It is famous for the Wagah border ceremony and serves as a goods transit terminal and a railway station between two countries, India, and Pakistan. Wagah lies on the historic Grand Trunk Road between Lahore and Amritsar in India.

While the border is located 24 kilometres from Lahore and 32 Kilometres from Amritsar, it is three kilometres from the bordering village of Attari. The Wagah ceremony takes place every evening.

