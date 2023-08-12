Independence Day 2023: When and where to watch President Droupadi Murmu's address to nation?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV President Droupadi Murmu

Independence Dat 2023: Our country with a kaleidoscopic variety and rich cultural heritage is looking forward to the 77th celebration of Independence Day this year. August 15, marks the day when we had freed ourselves from the shackles of colonial rulers. Independence Day is celebrated in every corner of India with much zeal and fervour and the hoisting of the Tricolor by the Prime Minister is the highlight of the celebration. A day ahead of the Independence Day celebration, the President addresses the nation.

When and where to watch President Droupadi Murmu's address to nation

On the evening of August 14 at 7 pm, President Droupadi Murmu will address the country. Her speech will be broadcasted on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

Top quotes from Murmu's last speech on Independence Day

When India won independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were skeptical about the success of democratic form of government in India. They had their reasons to be doubtful. In those days, democracy was limited to economically advanced nations. India, after so many years of exploitation at the hands of foreign rulers, was marked by poverty and illiteracy. But we Indians proved the sceptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, it was enriched too.

In most other well-established democracies, women had to wage long-drawn struggles to get the right to vote. But India adopted universal adult franchise right since the beginning of the Republic. Thus, the makers of modern India enabled each and every adult citizen to participate in the collective process of nation-building. Thus, India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy.

Our glorious Freedom Struggle was waged bravely across the vast territory of our country. Many great freedom fighters did their duty and passed on the torch of awakening leaving little trace of their heroic deeds. Forgotten for long were many heroes and their struggles, especially among the peasant and tribal populations.

By the year 2047, we will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters. We will have given a concrete shape to the vision of those who, led by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, drafted the Constitution. We are already on course to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, an India that would have realised its true potential.

At the core of the transformation, we have been witnessing in healthcare, education, economy as well as a number of related areas is the stress on good governance. When work is done with the spirit of 'Nation First', it is bound to reflect in every decision and every sector. This is also reflected in India's standing in the world.

PM Modi urges people to take part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. "Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress. I urge you all to take part in the #HarGharTiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here. harghartiranga.com,' he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

