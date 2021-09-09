Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE India to get 4 new airports, Jyotiraditya Scindia announces | What you need to know

India will come up with at least four new airports, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday. These will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar and Jewar, Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tripura's Agartala.

Scindia said the airport in Kushinagar will have the capacity for successful landing of Airbus 321 and Boeing 737 flights. He said Kushinagar will become the focal point of Buddish circuit.

Next up, a new terminal building will be established at Dehradun airport, for which Rs 457 crores is being invested. After this investment, Scindia said, the terminal building will be able to handle 1800 passengers as opposed to 250 passengers currently.

The minister said a third airport will come up at Agartala, for which Rs 490 crores will be invested. "At present, it has a throughput of 500 passengers per hour. After this investment, the capacity will rise to 1200 passengers per hour," Scindia said.

A fourth airport will be constructed in Jewar. This is an ambitious project, not only for Uttar Pradesh, but for the entire country, he said. This project would cost Rs 30,000 crore.

