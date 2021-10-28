Nepal Army Chief General to visit India in second week of November

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kathmandu: Army Chief General MM Naravane is received by the Chief of General Staff, Lt.Gen Prabhu Ram upon arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport

Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma will pay a visit to India between November 9 and November 12. During his visit, General Sharma will be conferred upon the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army. He will also meet his counterpart General MM Naravane & other service chiefs, the Nepali Army said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India and Nepal will discuss a wide range of issues relating to bilateral security, defense training, and capability building during a two-day consultative meeting of top officials in Bengaluru from October 28, according to the Army.

The 14th meeting of the Nepal-India Bilateral Consultative Group on Security Issues is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from October 28–29, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army.

The meeting was supposed to take place in New Delhi two years ago but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

A Nepalese delegation led by the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Defence and Nepal Army will be visiting Bengaluru to take part in the meeting.

From the Indian side, a delegation led by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs will take part in the meeting meant for discussion on various issues relating to training and capability building.

Nepal-India bilateral consultative group was set up in 2003 for holding regular discussions on issues relating to bilateral security.

