Neelanchal Express Freak accident Iron rod pierces through man's neck he dies on spot

In a believe-it-not kind of accident, a passenger sitting on a corner seat, onboard Neelanchal Express (Delhi-Kanpur) died when an iron rod being used in a railway track work entered the train by damaging the window and pierced his neck.

The train was then stopped at Aligarh Junction and the body was handed over to GRP. Investigation underway, Railways said.

