Image Source : FILE NCLT Mumbai orders liquidation of Nirav Modi's scam-hit firm

Virtually spelling doom for various Indian public sector banks, the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, has ordered the liquidation of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi's group company, Firestar Diamond International Pvt. Ltd. (FDIPL).

The ruling to liquidate Modi's scam-scarred company FDIPL was delivered last week by a Mumbai NCLT bench comprising (Mrs) Suchitra Kanuparthi (Member-Judicial) and V. Nallasenapathy (Member-Technical).

Modi, along with his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are accused of masterminding one of the biggest banking frauds amounting to around Rs 14,000 crore, which was first admitted by Punjab National Bank (PNB) in February 2018, followed by other public sector banks.

This is said to be the first-ever liquidation order for any company embroiled in the fraud schemed by the Modi-Choksi before they fled the country, according to experts and officials.