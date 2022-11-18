NC leader Omar says Farooq Abdullah not to contest party president's election, hasn't resigned

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE NC is preparing for the upcoming election

Rejecting media reports about National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s resignation, his son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that senior Abdullah has not resigned, but has informed about "not contesting" the upcoming party presidential elections.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has not resigned as President of JKNC, he has only informed the party that he will not seek re-election to the post when elections are held," Omar Abdullah said mentioning that the elections were anyways going to be held in December.

"These elections were anyway going to be conducted in December this year. Dr Sahib will continue as president until the election process is completed. I appeal to all my colleagues to seriously consider filing their nominations for the post of the president so the best person from amongst us can steer the party through these turbulent times," Omar Abdullah continued in his post on Mastodon.

His reaction has come as a response to the "unexpected news" of his father (Farooq Abdullah) not seeking re-election to the post of JKNC president.

Contradictory statements

The party- Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) in its post on Twitter said that Abdullah had informed his colleagues about the decision to step down as president of JKNC.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn't review his decision," the JKNC said in a tweet.

"In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the General Secretary as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on Dec 5. Until then Dr Sahib continues as President of JKNC," it said in another tweet.

