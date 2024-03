Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nayab Saini becomes the new Haryana CM.

Nayab Saini has been sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana, succeeding his predecessor. The announcement came following deliberations within the party and discussions with senior leaders.

New cabinet ministers appointed

The new cabinet includes Kanwar Pal Gurjar, Mool Chand Sharma, Ranjit Singh Chautala, Jai Prakash Dalal, and Dr. Banwari Lal, among others. Each minister brings a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective portfolios, ensuring a well-rounded leadership team.