Naxal attack in Jharkhand's Latehar; three cops martyred

Three Jharkhand police personnel were on Friday killed in a Naxal attack in the state's Latehar district, officials said.

Ranchi Published on: November 22, 2019 22:07 IST
Image Source : FILE

Three Jharkhand police personnel were on Friday killed in a Naxal attack in the state's Latehar district, officials said.

The attack by armed Maoists occurred at about 8:30 PM when a police party was on-board an official four-wheeled vehicle in the Chandwa police station area, they said.

The Maoists are reported to have sprung a surprise attack on the personnel. Three police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector rank official, have been killed while one has been injured, they said.

Some home guard personnel are also reported to be in the casualty list. 

