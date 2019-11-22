Image Source : FILE Naxal attack in Jharkhand's Latehar; three cops martyred (Representational image)

Three Jharkhand police personnel were on Friday killed in a Naxal attack in the state's Latehar district, officials said.

The attack by armed Maoists occurred at about 8:30 PM when a police party was on-board an official four-wheeled vehicle in the Chandwa police station area, they said.

The Maoists are reported to have sprung a surprise attack on the personnel. Three police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector rank official, have been killed while one has been injured, they said.

Some home guard personnel are also reported to be in the casualty list.